SS Rajamouli reviews Tourist Family, thanks director Abishan Jeevinth for giving him 'best cinematic experience'

Tourist Family has been running successfully in theatres since its release on May 1. The movie remains unstoppable despite being made on a low budget. While several celebrities, including Rajinikanth, have already praised the film, SS Rajamouli recently watched it and shared his review with fans.

The SSMB29 director took to his X handle and called Tourist Family a wonderful film that was filled with "rib-tickling humor". He mentioned that the story kept him intrigued from beginning to end and praised Abishan Jeevinth for his excellent direction. SS Rajamouli also said it was the "best cinematic experience" he had in recent years and urged audiences not to miss the film.

Advertisement

In his words, "Saw a wonderful, wonderful film Tourist Family. Heartwarming and packed with rib-tickling humor. And kept me intrigued from beginning till end. Great writing and direction by Abishan Jeevinth. Thank you for the best cinematic experience in recent years. Don’t miss it…"

Take a look at his post below:

Soon after, director Abishan reacted to the post and wrote, "Thank you so much, @ssrajamouli sir! Your tweet was such a wonderful surprise, it truly made our day even more special. Grateful beyond words :)."

Take a look at the post below:

Abishan made another post on X and wrote that he was still in "disbelief". He shared that he grew up watching SS Rajamouli's films with stars in his eyes. He never imagined that one day the filmmaker who created those worlds would mention his name. He added that the RRR director had made his dream feel larger than life.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below:

Tourist Family is performing remarkably well in theaters. The movie features Sasikumar, Simran, Kamalesh, and Mithun in the lead roles. The story revolves around a family that flees to India from Sri Lanka following a crisis. The film is filled with humor and emotional moments that strike a chord with viewers.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Dhanush meets Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth, shares his thoughts after film's success