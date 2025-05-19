Dear Hongrang's Lee Jae Wook reveals if brief romance with aespa's Karina affected filming: 'Dating revelation...'

Lee Jae Wook has been drawing attention lately for his leading role in the Netflix historical melodrama Dear Hongrang. During a press event on May 19 in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, he addressed questions about his recent dating news involving aespa’s Karina. The dating became public while he was filming Dear Hongrang.

Lee Jae Wook spoke composedly about the timing of the relationship being revealed. Even though their romance was confirmed publicly and ended about a month later (5 weeks), he made it clear that the news did not interfere with his focus on his work.

“I prefer not to discuss personal matters. I hope the attention stays on the character and the story of Dear Hongrang,” he said.

Their relationship first caught public attention when Dispatch reported it on February 27. According to Daum, Lee Jae Wook and Karina met at a Prada fashion show in Milan mid-January. Fans also noticed their frequent meetings and late-night strolls around Lee Jae Wook’s neighborhood, fueling the rumors.

Unfortunately, the couple faced a lot of negative reactions online, which is believed to have put pressure on their relationship and led to their eventual breakup. Lee Jae Wook’s agency, C-JeS Studios, confirmed the split and explained that he decided to end things to focus fully on his career. The agency also shared that the two will continue to support each other professionally and remain on good terms.

Their official statement read, “Lee Jae Wook chose to end the relationship so he could concentrate on his current projects. They will stay good colleagues and continue to cheer each other on. Please keep supporting their future endeavors.”

Even though the relationship has ended, Lee Jae Wook is fully committed to his craft. Fans are excited to see his performance in Dear Hongrang and hope the spotlight remains on his growing career and the compelling story he brings to the screen.