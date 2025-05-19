Patrick J Adams Snubs Suits LA on Finale Day Amid Cameo Absence; Here's What He's Talking About Instead

Suits LA was a great ride for every fan of the franchise. While they got to see Gabriel Match, fans were hoping to see Patrick J. Adams as well, who played the character of Mike Ross for the grand seven-season run of Suits.

Talking to ComingSoon in a recent interview, the actor asked if he had ever considered coming back for an appearance in the spinoff. Replying to the question, Patrick J Adams stated that he would think of returning, but was stressed that it would make no sense to do so.

“Yeah, if it made sense. I still keep in touch with all those guys. Aaron [Korsh] is obviously running the show,” the actor stated to the outlet, during the interview that was held back in the month of December, last year.

Patrick J Adams then went on to add that he was doing a podcast about his previous and highly intriguing series, Suits, and that he was doing well there.

“So many other directors that I know are going to direct Suits LA and are still close friends of mine. So, never say never. I think for all of us, we just wanna make sure it was the right fit and a good story and that it made sense,” he went on to mention.

Further talking in the interview, Patrick J Adams also added that he has not put pressure on thinking about the outcome.

In this previous interview, Adams added that he was aware of Gabriel Match making a cameo in Suits LA, also stating that he hopes it will be great for the show as well as for the fans.

Suits LA starred Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a character who was a former federal prosecutor from New York. Besides, Amell the series also showcased the talents of Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg.

