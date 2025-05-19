Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Akshay Kumar starrer holds steady; earns Rs 30 lakh

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: 1 month and counting, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is moving ahead proudly. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the Crown. Set in the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari 2 has added Rs 30 lakh to its total tally.

Kesari Chapter 2 had begun its journey on April 18, 2025, on the occasion of Good Friday. It earned Rs 45 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 27.75 crore in the second week. In the third and fourth weeks, the courtroom drama registered Rs 9 crore and Rs 5.45 crore, respectively. In the fifth weekend, the Akshay Kumar starrer recorded Rs 1.5 crore net business.

Now, Kesari Chapter 2 has collected Rs 30 lakh net on the fifth Monday, bringing its total business to Rs 89 crore. Co-produced by Karan Johar, the legal drama requires Rs 1 crore to touch the Rs 90 crore mark at the box office.

Days/Weeks Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45 crore Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore Week 3 Rs 9 crore Week 4 Rs 5.45 crore Day 29 Rs 0.40 crore Day 30 Rs 0.50 crore Day 31 Rs 0.60 crore Day 32 Rs 0.30 crore Total Rs 89 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 will soon end its theatrical run in the range of Rs 92 crore to Rs 94 crore. Meanwhile, Bollywood has two upcoming releases scheduled for Friday, i.e. Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kapkapiii. The historical drama, which is a spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019), arrived in cinemas six years after the original release.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

