BTS' Jin's actions at Hi-touch event reveal how his real dynamic with HYBE staff and it's not what you're expecting; watch

Want to know if a celebrity is genuinely kind? Don’t just watch how they treat fans—watch how they treat their staff. And when it comes to BTS, that kindness runs deep. ARMYs already know how much the members love and respect their crew, treating them like family instead of just employees. And this week, BTS' Jin gave ARMYS another reason to love him.

Advertisement

At Jin’s Hi-Touch event on May 18, held to promote his new solo record ECHO, something unexpected happened. The setup was simple: fans were invited one by one to approach the podium and give Jin a high-five. But what made the event unforgettable wasn’t just the music or the fans’ excitement. It was what BTS' Jin did next.

Instead of keeping the spotlight to himself, Jin turned to the HYBE staff present at the event—managers, security, and the backstage team—and invited them to come up and give him a high-five too. And when Jin insists, no one says no. His manager ended up joining in, laughing as he gave Jin a high-five in front of a cheering crowd.

BTS' ARMYs was touched by his gesture. One fan expressed their admiration by saying, “How can you not love this guy?” Another praised him for his warmth, commenting, “He’s so kind and pure-hearted.”

Advertisement

Others pointed out how rare this behavior is in the entertainment industry, with one fan noting, “Many celebrities treat their staff like they’re invisible, but not Jin.” And perhaps the most fitting remark came from someone who said, “Managers and security can’t say no to Seokjin.”

This wasn’t just a fun, spontaneous moment—it was a reflection of the real dynamic between BTS' Jin and his team.

Meanwhile, Jin is soaring on the success of ECHO, especially with the emotional title track Don’t Say You Love Me. And he's not slowing down—he’ll be heading to New York for his upcoming Hi Seokjin event on May 22, 2025.

ALSO READ: ‘It hurts’: BTS' Jin warns fans of forceful grabbing at Hi-touch event amid 2024 non-consensual kiss investigation