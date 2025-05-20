Border 2: Is Suniel Shetty sad about not being part of upcoming war drama? Actor's response will win your heart

The 1997 war epic Border remains one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema, and its upcoming sequel Border 2 is already generating massive buzz. While Sunny Deol is all set to reprise a powerful role, the sequel will also see the addition of younger stars like Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Interestingly, Ahan’s involvement in the film has brought about an emotional yet heartwarming reaction from his father, actor Suniel Shetty, who was a pivotal part of the original.



In Border, Suniel Shetty portrayed Captain Bhairon Singh, a brave soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. When asked in a recent interview with India Today if he felt any regret about not being part of Border 2, Shetty gave a response that was both honest and deeply touching. “Yes and no... no because my son is doing it,” he shared. “If Bhairon Singh is not there, at least little Ahan will be there.”



The actor expressed immense pride in his son Ahan, who joins the cast of the sequel, calling it a full-circle moment for the Shetty family. Recalling his own journey with Border, Suniel also praised the cast of the sequel, saying, “All my favorite actors are part of the film.” He had special words for Sunny Deol, who he says he shares an electric working chemistry with, and Varun Dhawan, who he revealed has taken Ahan under his wing like a true elder brother.



“Varun and Ahan are magic together,” Suniel noted. “Varun has also been looking after Ahan. Every time he is home from the shoot, he tells me, ‘Papa, Varun is such a nice guy.’ That’s what relationships are about. There is so much work for all of us—we just need to come together and make our industry work. That’s the need of the hour.”



Suniel also revealed that Ahan is thrilled to be working alongside global star Diljit Dosanjh, almost in a fanboy-like state. “He’s so excited,” Shetty shared, adding that he couldn’t wait to see the film on the big screen.



Ahan Shetty, on his part, shared an emotional post on Instagram when his casting was announced. “Border is more than a film—it’s a legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true,” he wrote. Recalling how his mother was pregnant with him when she visited Suniel on the original Border set, Ahan reflected on how that film unknowingly shaped his love for cinema and the armed forces. “And to you, Papa—everything I am is because of you, and I’ll do my best to honor the legacy you’ve worked so hard to create,” he added.



Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty will next be seen in Kesari Veer, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 23.

