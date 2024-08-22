Billie Eilish, who recently performed at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024, is celebrating another achievement. According to the announcement from Spotify, the Grammy winner is the most streamed monthly artist on the audio streaming platform. Berfore Eilish, The Weekend held this spot.

This achievement comes after Billie Eilish became the third and youngest artist to ever exceed 100 million monthly listeners, behind only The Weeknd and Taylor Swift, in June 2024.

Later, to express her joy and affection for her fans, Eilish shared a post on Instagram. She wrote, "Number 1 in the world on spotify I really can’t even believe this. I love you all so much this is the craziest thing ever."

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, recently shared on X a post published from Eilish's fan account that Eilish was less than 1 million listeners away from the top place. The Weekend wrote in support of the vocalist of Birds of a Feather, writing, "Let's Go."

As of right now, Eilish has eight songs in Spotify's Billions Club, an exclusive club for songs that have received more than one billion plays. The songs Lovely featuring Khalid, Bad Guy with 2.5 billion plays, and When the Party's Over with 1.8 billion streaming are a few of these.

Birds of a Feather, Chihiro, and Lunch are among the successes from her most recent album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which was released in April and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Recently, Billie Eillish gave an electrifying performance at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. The Grammy-winning singer, 22, who was dressed in a huge white Ralph Lauren polo, a navy baseball cap, big shorts, and giant boots, stole the show as she performed some of her greatest hits. She performed a song off her most recent album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, called Birds of a Feather.

