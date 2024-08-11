Channing Tatum Reveals He Didn’t Meet Zoe Kravitz Until She Sent Him The Script Of Their Upcoming Movie

Channing Tatum is all set to submerge into a dark mode as his new movie, Blink Twice, nears its release date. While making an appearance at the premiere of the film on Friday, the actor talked to the media about his meeting with Zoe Kravitz, whom he hadn’t met until the filmmaker sent the script of the film to the actor.

Apart from working together, Tatum has also been allegedly dating Kravitz since 2021. Before getting together with Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, the Dear John actor was married to his Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan, for a decade.

Speaking of his first meeting with Kravitz, the actor mentioned that Riley Keough introduced him to the director. After watching the Divergent actress in a few projects, Tatum was convinced to do a movie with us. The X-Men star also shared insights into the process and hard work that went into making his upcoming film.

The Fly Me to the Moon star recalled that when Kravitz sent over the script to him, his first reaction was, “And I was like, ‘OK, Zoë Kravitz is sending me something called Pussy Island, I think I should probably read this.’ And that was like six years ago, and it’s been just such a journey.”

ALSO READ: Channing Tatum Reveals How Was It Like Working With Partner Zoe Kravitz In Upcoming Film Blink Twice

He further added, “The script from the first time I read it has changed so much; from the first time we even shot it and edited it, it has changed so much—she’s truly going on a beautiful first-time director’s journey.”

Advertisement

At the event, The Big Little Lies actress, too, thanked Tatum for letting her direct him. Speaking of Kravitz as a director, the Magic Mike alum claimed that his alleged partner could be obsessive over scenes and try to get the best from her work.

The Foxcatcher actor stated, “She’s just an obsessive person, in the best possible way. And 360, she’s not just worried about the way it looks or the way the actors are playing their parts—it’s down from the floor to the ceiling; she just doesn’t ever stop.”

He added I think I was more in awe of anything. I knew she was creative; I knew she had taste; I knew she knew how to act and how to direct actors, and she obviously has a visual aesthetic.”

Blink Twice is scheduled to hit theaters on August 23.

ALSO READ: 'You Supported Me in Every Way': Zoë Kravitz Gets Emotional As She Pays Tribute to Fiancée Channing Tatum Amid Blink Twice Premiere