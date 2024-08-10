'You Supported Me in Every Way': Zoë Kravitz Gets Emotional As She Pays Tribute to Fiancée Channing Tatum Amid Blink Twice Premiere

During the premiere of Blink Twice by Zoë Kravitz at the DGA Theater on Thursday, August 8, she has said something about Channing Tatum that you cannot miss.

Kravitz, tearful during her speech, thanked Tatum, her fiancé, for always being supportive throughout the entire shoot. She she told a tale of how he was there for her, professionally as a producer, performing to giving her motivation speeches and physically picking her up from the bathroom floor when she felt like she had messed everything up.

'“You supported me in every way,” Kravitz told Tatum, 44, who also stars in the movie. “From producing to performing to the pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I f----- it all up.”

Kravitz said that Tatum deserves all the appreciation as she was patient and understanding even though Kravitz was acting like a ‘complete OCD, psycho, control freak’ over the film. She also valued the time spent working on this project with her partner.

“Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure,” she said. “Thank you for trusting me to female direct you.”

“It’s really very cool to get to make a movie, but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it's even cooler,” she added.

In an interview with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair bash, Channing Tatum said it was great working with Kravitz in Blink Twice. He said that it feels great to build something with a loved person, that it feels as great as knowing that you have a child with that person.

"To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things other than having a kid with somebody I think," Tatum said of what the best part about shooting a movie with his other half was.

Tatum stated that making the film was not unlike constructing something from the ground up, like a relationship. He appreciated that every drop of their passion and hard work is put into it, as well as the fact that he could do it with a person he has a lot of feelings for.

"It's one of those ... you truly are creating something from nothing and it's just like creating a marriage or creating something where you're like, everything that we are is going into this thing and you want to make it with people that you love," he added.

Kravitz and Tatum, who got engaged in October 2023 after sparking romance rumors in 2021, made a stylish appearance together at the Blink Twice premiere. They both rocked matching black outfits for their red carpet date night.

She dazzled in a black silk Saint Laurent gown with backless detailing and triangle cutouts at the waist, while Tatum looked sharp in a classic black suit paired with a white shirt, a white pocket square, and black leather loafers.

Besides Tatum, the film features Naomi Ackie, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, and Alia Shawkat, among others. The movie centers on Ackie’s character, Frida, a cocktail waitress who becomes enamored with Tatum’s tech billionaire, Slater King. As Frida travels with him to his private island, things start to unravel.

Blink Twice hits theaters on August 23.

