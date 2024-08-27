Taylor Swift Shares She is 'Blown Away' By 'Surreal and Inventive' Charlie XCX; Says She Loves to See 'Hard Work Like That Pay Off'

The speculation regarding the feud between musicians Taylor Swift and Charlie XCX has been resolved. In a recent feature published by New York Magazine, Swift discusses her thoughts on Charlie XCX, who has risen to prominence in the industry following the release of her sixth studio album, "BRAT."

"I’ve been blown away by Charli’s melodic sensibilities since I first heard ‘Stay Away’ in 2011. Her writing is surreal and inventive, always," the mega popstar shared with the outlet. Charlie and Swift have been old pals, with the then-rising pop singer opening for Swift’s 2018 Reputation World Tour. "She just takes a song to places you wouldn’t expect it to go, and she’s been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that pay off,” Swift added.

The supposed beef between the two was fueled by one of Charlie's tracks off Brat, called Sympathy is a Knife. In the song, Charlie addresses an unidentified person while examining her own insecurities. The lyrics include lines like "Don't wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend's show, Fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up quick," which led many people to believe that it refers to the time when Swift was dating the 1975 frontman, Matty Healy. It's worth noting that Healy's bandmates George Daniel and Charlie are engaged to each other.

As she spoke on the topic, the Apple singer denied that the subject of her song was being singled out by the media. "People will think what they want to think," she said, explaining that the song actually delves into her innermost feelings and insecurities, and how she doesn't want to be in situations that make her doubt herself.

One of the most iconic moments from her latest release was her collaboration with Lorde, another contemporary musician. The remix of the track Girl, So Confusing featuring Lorde reflects on the complicated relationship shared by the two artists.

