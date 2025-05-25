Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Latest Cosmetic Procedure and Why She Got It Done After Fans Raise Concern

Unlike many celebrities, Chrissy Teigen isn't afraid to share about undergoing cosmetic procedures. After fans raised concerns about the same, she clarified her recent cosmetic surgery and the reason why she underwent it.

She reportedly shared a clip of herself a few days ago, in which her face was bandaged in the hospital. Now, Teigen explained the story behind the reason she was in the hospital on her Instagram stories.

Advertisement

The cookbook author shared a picture of herself, in which the viewers can see her pulling back her bandage to reveal the stitches at her hairline, per People magazine.

She reportedly penned, "Hi friends! [A] lot of you have been wondering about my hospital pic which is very understandable as I gave no explanation lol. I had a hairline lowering procedure."

Teigen further explained the reason for this procedure, "Lost a lot in the front from babies and it's just very thin up there," adding, "When you see it on a carpet, it's ALWAYS extensions."

She ended her Instagram stories on the same topic by stating that she would "share more later" if her followers were interested in more information, because it was really a "journey."

If you are unaware, she shares a daughter, Luna, and, son, Miles, with husband John Legend. Additionally, the couple also welcomed daughter Esti and son Wern through surrogacy.

Advertisement

But this isn't the first time Teigen shared about her cosmetic procedure online. Back in 2021, she took to the abovementioned platform's stories and revealed about getting her eyebrow transplant surgery done.

At the time, she mentioned not wearing makeup if she could avoid it. Teigen expressed, "so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery."

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025 Winners List: Jafar Panahi's It Was Just An Accident Wins Palme d’Or, Sentimental Value Takes Grand Prix, More