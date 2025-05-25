Aishwarya Rai’s ‘here we go again’ moment with her forever plus one Aaradhya before Cannes 2025 appearance is too precious

Can we get over Aishwarya Rai's gorgeous looks from Cannes 2025 anytime sooner? Not really! Most recently, we got our hands on a series of behind-the-scenes of the coveted event. The glimpses capture nothing but the palpable excitement ahead of her gracious appearance.

Today, on May 25, Gaurav Gupta, the ace designer, took to his Instagram handle and shared glimpses of the energy right before Aishwarya Rai's appearance. "Since you all wanted more …..She truly is the ultimate beauty The true woman Ethereal, Eternal, Enchanting There is that something special always to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb The Queen of Cannes is here !!," the post was captioned.

One of the videos that had our hearts out of 15 slides was where Aish was seen coming out of her hotel room after all decked up. She was joined by her daughter, Aaradhya, who constantly held her mother's hand. After coming out of the room, she even called the designer, "Gaurav, GG, and my baby." They shared a sweet moment before leaving by blowing kisses at each other.

Being her confident self, Aish warmed up the room as she proudly exclaimed, "Here we go again," while Gupta complemented her, "You look absolutely beautiful today." In response, the diva replies, "God Bless," and they make their way to the Cannes appearance. The smile and pride on Aaradhya's face were quite visible as she joined her mother in the special moment.

In addition to this, the multi-picture post showed Gupta's selfie with the actress, a quick video where the Ae Dil Hai Muskhil actress was sitting in a car. "The look...makeup, the hair," said the actress, but when the ace designer said that it was "us" who made it possible, the actress gave her a look with a witty smile.

During her latest appearance on the 2nd Day of Cannes 2025, Aishwarya Rai looked gorgeous as she opted for a black velvet gown with an ivory cape. Designed by Gaurav Gupta, the fabric was also inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka, and the Devdas actress styled her hair with side-parted waves and signature red lip shade.

Aish and Aaradhya twinning in black returned from Cannes to Mumbai on Saturday (May 24).

