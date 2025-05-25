When Karthi was 'thrown out' of theater while enjoying Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar's Rangeela– Throwback

In today’s throwback, we revisit when actor Karthi spoke about being a huge fan of Aamir Khan’s film Rangeela. Yes, you read that right! While promoting Ponniyin Selvan, the Meiyazhagan star recalled an incident from his college days about watching the movie.

During a 2022 media interaction in Mumbai, Karthi spoke in detail about watching many Hindi films in college. He specifically recalled his memory about Rangeela and revealed going to watch the song "Tanha Tanha" running inside the theater. Because of the same, he was thrown out.

"I’ve watched so many Hindi films during my college times. I clearly remember Rangeela (1995). We went there to watch Tanha Tanha. We were running inside the theatre. We had to be thrown out. But we got the tickets for the next shows and that is how we came back inside," Karthi said.

Let's not forget that today is Karthi’s birthday. The actor is now 48, and fans across the country have been showering him with well wishes.

The makers of his upcoming film Sardar 2 unveiled his new look poster and wrote on X, "We at @Prince_Pictures wish the stellar actor and our dearest @Karthi_Offl sir a very happy birthday."

Take a look at the post below:

On the work front, Karthi has several promising films lined up, including Vaa Vaathiyaar, Sardar 2, and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi 2. Recently, he made a cameo appearance in Nani’s HIT 3, which confirmed that he will be leading 4th part, HIT: The Fourth Case.

Karthi is currently filming Sardar 2, a spy action thriller directed by P. S. Mithran. This movie serves as a sequel to Sardar, which hit theaters in 2022. The film is slated for release in 2025 and will see the actor and Rajisha Vijayan returning to their original roles. The cast also includes notable actors like Malavika Mohanan, S. J. Suryah, and others in key roles.

