Chrissy Teigen Quits Smoking ‘For The Last Time’; Reveals ‘I’m Sooo Happy to Not Be..’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to smoking.

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating a big milestone in her health journey. The cookbook author shared on Instagram that she has been vape-free for over two weeks. She posted a screenshot from an app tracking her progress, showing she had gone 14 days, 22 hours, and 31 seconds without using an e-cigarette.

“I know, I know, it’s always something with me, but I’m sooo happy to not be tethered to this f------ BEAST anymore!!!” Teigen wrote in the caption.

Chrissy Teigen has struggled with smoking for years and recently decided to quit for good. She revealed her decision at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 2 while speaking to Access Hollywood. When asked about her drink of choice for the night, she admitted she was instead chewing nicotine gum.

“Don’t smoke! Smoking is bad. Stop now if you can,” she said during the interview. “I’ve been an on-and-off smoker for too long. I have stopped for the last time, and I’m very proud of myself. But I’m also extremely on edge.”

This isn’t the first time Teigen has made a major lifestyle change. She previously quit drinking and has been open about her sobriety journey.

In 2022, she marked one year without alcohol and shared in a post that while she was unsure if she would never drink again, she no longer wanted to return to her old habits.

At the time, she felt that avoiding alcohol was the best choice for her. Teigen originally quit drinking in late 2020 after the loss of her son, Jack. Although she later admitted to having some setbacks, she has since maintained long periods of sobriety as per PEOPLE.

Teigen shares four children with her husband John Legend: Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 2, and Wren, 20 months. She continues to focus on her health for herself and her family.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and harmful. The agency also notes that vape aerosol contains cancer-causing chemicals and other toxic substances.