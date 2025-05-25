Sophie Turner is Supportive Ex-Wife to Joe Jonas Amid Dating Woes; Check Out How She’s Standing by His Side

Sophie Turner showed public support for her ex-husband Joe Jonas by promoting his new album on social media. On Saturday, May 24, the actress shared a link to Jonas' latest release, Music for People Who Believe in Love, on her Instagram Stories. Along with the link, Turner wrote, "Go go @joejonas."

Joe Jonas released the album on Friday, May 23. This marks his first solo project since 2011's Fastlife. The new release has drawn attention not just for the music but also for how it reflects Jonas' recent life changes, including his divorce from Turner.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Jonas said the album wasn’t originally planned as a solo project. “We were writing for a camp for the [Jonas] Brothers,” he shared. “I just felt so drawn to this one song, and I asked the guys for approval. I was like, ‘Hey, can I please take this one and maybe just explore where this could go for myself?’ It felt very personal.”

He recalled that his brother Nick Jonas supported the decision, saying, “I mean, I get it. I’m jealous, but I get it. I didn’t write on it, so I can’t really say no.”

Jonas worked with writers Justin Trainor, Alexander 23, and Lush to complete the album in just a few weeks. He mentioned that he was so excited to release it that he nearly dropped it last fall, but now feels glad he waited, stating that the song Heart by Heart wouldn’t have made it onto the album if he had released it earlier.

Joe Jonas shared that the album was partly inspired by his split from Sophie Turner. In an interview with Billboard in August 2024, he shared that the experience was both scary and freeing.

He clarified that he wasn’t trying to target anyone or reveal personal details through the songs. Jonas went on to say that he was navigating many life changes, discovering who he was as a person, father, and friend, and that during such a turbulent time, he turned to music as an outlet.

