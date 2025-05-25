Why Does Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams Not Want to Notify Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee About Their Kids' Medical Care?

Jesse Williams has stated in new court documents that he is not required to inform his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, ahead of their children's medical treatments. The former Grey's Anatomy star shared that he has full authority over healthcare decisions after being awarded full custody of their two children's medical care earlier this year.

In March 2025, a California court ruled that Williams is not obligated to notify Drake-Lee before medical visits, including orthodontic appointments. However, he is still required to inform her after treatments have taken place.

Williams argued in his latest filing that the existing court order gives him the "sole right to obtain orthodontic care for Sadie without notification to Aryn." However, he confirmed that he will provide notification afterward.

Aryn Drake-Lee has pushed back against the court's decision, calling it a serious infringement on her parental rights. In court documents filed on Friday, May 23, Drake-Lee requested the immediate disqualification of Williams' legal team.

Her attorneys argued that there was "egregious misconduct by counsel that amounts to fraud upon the court, the systemic use of hearsay in place of any admissible or substantiated evidence, and repeated, escalating violations of [Drake-Lee's] constitutional rights to due process." They also claimed that Drake-Lee was not given enough notice or time to respond to Williams' initial request for medical custody.

Williams previously accused Drake-Lee of violating court restrictions by allegedly threatening their daughter Sadie's orthodontist. According to court filings, he claims that Drake-Lee warned the doctor she would file a lawsuit if he touched the children. US Weekly confirmed that the actor has cited this incident as one of the reasons the court awarded him full medical custody.

Williams' lawyers have responded to Drake-Lee's new request by saying, "There is no emergency, no irreparable harm, and no immediate danger to justify Aryn's requests on an ex parte basis." They also stated, "It is unclear what hearsay evidence, if any, Aryn is referring to."

The next custody hearing was originally scheduled for May 29, 2025. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Williams' legal team has requested a postponement until July 10.

Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee were married from 2012 to 2017. Their divorce and custody battle concluded in October 2020. Williams first requested changes to their custody agreement in September 2024, asking for more visitation time and equal physical custody.

