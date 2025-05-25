Thug Life release date, plot, star cast, OTT: Here's everything about Kamal Haasan, Trisha and STR's upcoming movie

Thug Life is a Tamil action drama film that is just days away from hitting the big screens. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the action drama has fans eagerly waiting as it marks his reunion with Kamal Haasan after 36 years. The duo last collaborated on the iconic 1987 film Nayakan. If you're excited to catch Thug Life in theaters, continue reading to learn more.

Advertisement

Thug Life release date and star cast

Thug Life will release in theaters on June 5, 2025. The cast features Kamal Haasan in the lead role alongside Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, and Nassar.

Thug Life CBFC details

Thug Life completed its certification process on May 19, 2025. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted it a UA 16+ rating. The film runs for 165.42 minutes, roughly 2 hours and 45 minutes. According to the certificate, there were no additional cuts made. However, two curse words were muted before approval.

Thug Life trailer and storyline

Mani Ratnam's Thug Life explores the dark world of the underworld mafia. The plot follows Sakthivel, portrayed by Kamal Haasan, and his brother Manickam, played by Nassar. During a violent police shootout, they rescue a young boy and later adopt him.

They name the child Amaran, who eventually grows up to be portrayed by Silambarasan TR. The story takes a sharp turn when an attempt is made on Sakthivel’s life. He begins to suspect that both Amaran and Manickam are involved in the betrayal. This leads Sakthivel on a vengeful path against the two people he once called family.

Advertisement

Thug Life OTT release details

Thug Life will start streaming on Netflix after the completion of its theatrical run. Making the announcement on X, the OTT giant wrote, "The Vinveli Naayagan is back—and how?! Thug Life is coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical release!"

Take a look at the post below:

Most films head to digital platforms about four weeks after their theatrical run. However, Thug Life will follow a different route. Its digital release has been scheduled for eight weeks after its theatrical debut.

ALSO READ: Mani Ratnam on Tamil cinema not having Rs 1000 crore box office hit: ‘Why are we making films…’