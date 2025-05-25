Diddy Trial: What Specialties Will Sean Combs Consume on Memorial Day Weekend? Activities Schedule Revealed

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual harassment, s*x trafficking, and violence.

Sean ‘Diddy ‘ Combs is currently facing a trial after being charged with s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. His menu for the Memorial Day weekend and the schedule of activities in prison have been revealed.

Diddy, along with other inmates of Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, will have food treats and will play games during the weekend, per a report by TMZ.

The publication mentioned that the menu for the occasion includes a selection of fruits and cereals for breakfast. The inmates can choose between barbecued chicken, macaroni and cheese, and mixed vegetables. Additionally, there will be a “mysterious dessert” for lunch.

As per the outlet, for dinner, the inmates can have chicken and rice or tofu, also with pinto beans, canned corn, and whole wheat bread.

Apart from food, the inmates can also reportedly take part in activities. The detention centre permits them to play various board games, dominoes or spades. They can also opt to take IPAT in three-on-three basketball games.

For the unversed, the disgraced rapper was arrested in September last year and was charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied all the accusations against him, per US Weekly.

His name has been dominating headlines, especially after his trial in Manhattan federal court began on May 12, during which his ex-partner, Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, also testified against him.

She reportedly accused him of physically, emotionally, and s*xually abusing her during their on-and-off 11-year relationship.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

