What is It Was Just an Accident About? 2025 Palme d’Or Winner at Cannes Film Festival Explored

The Cannes Film Festival, which kicked off on May 13, has brought iconic moments that unfolded in the world of cinema. One of them that also falls in this category is It Was Just an Accident by Jafar Panahi, which won the prestigious Palme d’Or award.

Variety outlet noted that the movie is inspired by his own time in prison. The film reportedly revolves around five individuals who think that they have identified the prosecutor who had a hand in torturing them when they were arrested. Since they were all blindfolded in jail, they could not be certain that their captor was the same person.

Panahi, who previously attended the grand festival back in 2003, addressed his win to all Iranians. As per Reuters, he mentioned, “Hoping that we will reach a day when no one will tell us what to wear or not wear, what to do or not do.” This was seemingly in reference to the strict dress code for Iranian women.

According to Variety, the director expressed his gratitude to his family for supporting him (especially during the time he was not present with them). He also thanked his team for making such a risky project possible.

He reportedly stated, “I think it’s the moment to ask everyone, all the Iranians with opinions different from others, in Iran and throughout the world.” Panahi added, “I’d like to ask them one thing: Put all the problems and differences aside. The most important thing is surely our country and the freedom of our country.”

The veteran filmmaker has been jailed many times for the type of films he has made. As of recent, the director was imprisoned in 2022 for seven months and two days after going on a hunger strike; he was released, per Screen Rant.