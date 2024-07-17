Christina And Josh Hall Were Secretly Married For 6 Months Before They Told the Public, Divorce Docs Reveal

In recent news, it has been revealed that Christina Hall and her husband Josh were secretly married six months before their marriage became public in 2022. Surprised? Well, we are too! The couple wed on October 6, 2021, according to the divorce filing from Josh on Monday, July 15.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the pair tied the knot in April 2022 after secretly marrying in California sometime over the last 6 months, as reported by TMZ at the time. This came to light after Josh Hall filed for divorce from Christina citing irreconcilable differences, per the filing. Their date of separation has been listed as July 8, 2024, and Josh has also requested spousal support from his ex-wife.

3.5

More on Christina Hall and Josh Hall's divorce details

A source close to Christina told PEOPLE that the design star has also filed for divorce from her husband. She has since removed their wedding photo from her Instagram profile. Sources also hint that they were separated for some time before filing for divorce. While not much has been said about the reason behind their split, fans have many questions since the couple appeared deeply in love.

Before her relationship with Josh, Christina was famously married to her co-star Tarek El Moussa on Flip or Flop from 2009 to 2016. After finalizing her divorce from Tarek in January 2018, Christina then married Ant Anstead that same year in December. The couple welcomed a son named Hudson London in 2019, but this romance was also short-lived as they split in 2020. It is quite shocking to witness that this is Christina’s third divorce in less than 10 years.

Advertisement

More on Christina Hall and Josh Hall's initial bond

Following her split from Ant, Christina began dating Austin-based realtor Josh in July 2021. As per PEOPLE, she described the connection as quite real adding that they’ve “enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise.

In September 2022, Christina and Josh tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii while they were surrounded by close friends and family. Christina and Josh often shared glimpses of their life on Instagram and Josh even made several appearances on Christina’s HGTV spinoff Christina in the Country during its first season in 2023.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Been Really Hard’: Kathie Lee Gifford Opens Up About the Lesson She Learned During Hip Replacement Surgery

Who Are Harrison Ford’s Children? Everything To Know About His 5 Kids