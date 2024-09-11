Ciara Reflects On Quality Time She Spent With Her Four Kids And Russell Wilson During Tour: ‘First Summer Wasn’t Too Bad’

Singer Ciara is a proud mom and she's not afraid to talk about it! At the Baby2Baby Event Initiative to Combat Maternal Mortality event on September 10, 2024. The singer opened up to PEOPLE about her experience being joined by family on the road this summer.

For her Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience Tour with Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland, the singer had a gala time. Still, she felt even better when her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson joined her on tour along with their kids Sienna Princess, 7, Win Harrison, 4, and Amora Princess, 9 months, and Future Zahir, 10, who she shares with ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

“They were like little precious babies of a tour having so much fun with Auntie, Missy, and Uncle Busta,” she says. “I mean, it's just the energy was just incredible.”

“So I can say the first summer with four that wasn't too bad,” she added.

Furthermore, Ciara admitted that being a mom can be chaotic and exhausting but she was very grateful when her kids and her better half joined her for the tour. She felt like life was good, and shall always be grateful for the little joys in life.

Ciara and her Russell tied the knot in 2016 and eventually expanded their family. Despite their busy schedules, both Ciara and Russell prioritize spending time together with their children, with Ciara often mentioning how grateful she is for the support she receives from Wilson.

The singer has expressed how her family keeps her grounded and balanced, helping her manage her thriving career while being a dedicated mother and wife.

Ciara and Russell are also known for their philanthropic work, having co-founded the Why Not You Foundation, which aims to motivate youth and communities through education and charitable initiatives.

The singer also shared an Instagram carousel and celebrated her family’s time on the road last month.

