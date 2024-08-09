TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains mentions of domestic abuse.

No matter how estranged your relationship is with your children, you always love and care for them, Actor Brad Pitt, for example, is deeply concerned about his son Pax, 20, who was involved in a terrible e-bike accident that led him to the intensive care unit, as reported by PEOPLE. After Pitt and Jolie's divorce, Pax moved in with his mother Angelina Jolie

Despite being cut off from his adult children, Brad Pitt is getting updates regarding his son Pax's recovery following the accident, a source tells PEOPLE. Talking about Pitt's (60) relationship with Pax (age 20), whom he shares with ex Angelina Jolie, the source said, "He hasn't had any contact with Pax in years, but he still very much cares."

Pax was admitted to the hospital on July 29 following an accident in Los Angeles. It is reported that at the time of the crash, he was not wearing a helmet while driving an electric bike or scooter. According to an eyewitness, his mouth was filled with blood, and the witness called 911 following the incident.

The source added that both Pax and Jolie are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders and the outstanding medical care he received. Jolie and Pitt are also parents to five more children: Maddox, 22, Vivienne, 16, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18.

In July, a source revealed that Pitt has virtually no contact with his adult children; at the same time, according to his arrangement with Jolie, he has visitation with the younger kids.

Nearly eight years after Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, their divorce is still ongoing. After his public breakup with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's relationship with his son Pax has become challenging.

The couple's widely reported divorce, which was characterized by bitter court fights, claims of domestic abuse, and disagreements over their multimillion-dollar vineyard.

