Cynthia Erivo Claps Back At Comedian Dax Shepard Over ‘Inappropriate’ Question

Cynthia Erivo is known for her amazing nail art, especially recently while she was promoting her upcoming movie Wicked.

The British actress sat along with Dax Shepard for an interview during the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. While the discussion was going smoothly, the comedian asked Erivo a question that would annoy anyone.

“Can I ask you a really crazy question that’s inappropriate?” Dax Shepard asked the Glowing Up artist.

With that, Shepard went on to ask how the Harriet actress cleans her backside, but was interrupted by Erivo stating she knew he would come with those words.

The When You Believe singer then stated, “My answer is that nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside,” while also reminding Shepard that people use a tissue to wipe.

With his satirical thoughts, Dax Shepard then asked Erivo how she uses toilet paper and if she uses her “tips of the fingernails” while using the material. Responding to him, the I Might Be In Love With You singer then stated that she uses the pads of her fingers.

However, this was not where the poking from the actor of Employee of the Month ended, as he continued asking Erivo if she feels a bit ticklish while cleaning her backside area because of her long nails.

The actress from Bad Times at the El Royale then responded that she doesn't feel any of such sensations because of the tissue.

Soon Shepard asked Cynthia Erivo if she was “offended” by his words. However, she admitted that she had gotten more “annoyed,” calling herself a functioning adult and the one who does not smell.

Talking about her nail art, the Fly Before You Fall artist had been impressing everyone on the red carpet of her latest film Wicked and during the press tours.

Her manicurist, Mycah Dior, had too been sharing photos of the actress’ custom nail art on Instagram, which was inspired by the movie.

Wicked is a musical fantasy that stars Erivo alongside Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

The film is directed by Jon M. Chu and has screenplays from Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

The film is adapted from a stage musical having the same name by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman. The upcoming release will be the first entry in the two-part movie.

Wicked will be released on November 22, 2024.

