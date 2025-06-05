Dakota Johnson Fuels Split Rumors by Ditching Engagement Ring Amid Chris Martin Breakup Buzz

Dakota Johnson was seen in New York City on Wednesday looking downcast, just hours before her breakup with Chris Martin was confirmed by the Daily Mail. The actress was photographed leaving the Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca, wearing a wide-brimmed hat that partially concealed her face. However, her somber expression was noticeable.

The most telling detail was her bare left hand, missing the emerald engagement ring she had worn in the past. This public appearance came shortly before reports confirmed that Johnson and the Coldplay frontman had officially ended their long-term relationship.

The couple, who first began dating in 2017, had reportedly been engaged for several years. A source told Daily Mail, "Their relationship has been over for a long time, they just haven't been able to figure out how to make it official."

The source also revealed, "Dakota held a flame for them to be together because she loved him so much and loved his kids so much."

The source added that their breakup wasn't sudden, and the couple had tried to reconcile multiple times: "Breakups aren't instant, and they continued to breakup and makeup…but then they'd get back together and little things just kept adding up to where they weren't right for each other anymore."

Dakota Johnson, according to the insider, is especially heartbroken over the distance from Chris Martin's children, Apple, 21, and Moses, 19. The source said that Dakota is devastated that she won't be around his kids as much anymore, but wants them to know that she is always there for them.

Could Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin reunite?

There may still be hope for reconciliation, as the source suggested that spending time apart could help if they were ever to have a future together.

Johnson was also seen over the weekend spending time with Martin's ex, actress Jennifer Lawrence. The timing of the sightings has sparked further curiosity about the breakup and the dynamics of their extended social circle.

In August 2024, The Daily Mail reported signs of trouble between Johnson and Martin, although a representative later denied a split. This isn't the couple's first rough patch. In 2019, they reportedly split briefly over differing views on starting a family, but they reunited soon after.

