Cannes Film Festival 2025: Jennifer Lawrence Looks Ultra-Chic in First Official Appearance Since Giving Birth

Jennifer Lawrence has marked her presence at the Cannes Film Festival’s Dior dinner, alongside her co-stars, looking gorgeous in a white ensemble. The actress stepped on the red carpet as her first official appearance in the public domain since the birth of her second child.

The Hunger Games star was joined by her co-star, Robert Pattinson, as they got clicked ahead of the premiere of their movie, Die, My Love.

Advertisement

As for her look at the event, Lawrence opted for a white maxi dress based on the georgette material. The outfit included floral designs in black. For jewelry, the actress put on a necklace with a huge pendant and put on sunglasses.

Sharing an update about the movie star after her being a mom for the second time, a source told People Magazine, "Being back in that newborn phase with a toddler as well can be overwhelming, but Jen's (got) such a great attitude. She's meant to be a mom.” They added, "She's calm and just goes with the flow."

Speaking about Cooke Maroney, with whom the actress shares her two children, an insider revealed, "Cooke's a great dad too. They are good at balancing it all together.”

Meanwhile, Lawrence will portray the role of a woman in love and madness for her upcoming movie, Die, My Love. The film is an adaptation of Ariana Harwicz's novel of the same name.

Advertisement

For the plot, the official synopsis of the movie reads, “In a remote, forgotten rural area, a mother struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis.”

Other cast members joining Lawrence and Pattinson include LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek and Nick Nolte.

The release date for the upcoming movie has not been revealed yet.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lawrence Wants Her Kids to Have ‘As Much Privacy As Possible’ Amid Welcoming Second Child With Husband Cooke; Source