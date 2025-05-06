Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Holly Find Doug Before It’s Too Late?

On Tuesday, May 6, Days of Our Lives brings a mix of desperation, drama, and determination. While Holly Jonas races to find Doug amid growing fears, Tate Black tries to brighten Sophia’s dark moment, and Gabi Hernandez teeters on the edge with another emotional outburst.

The day kicks off with Sophia Choi struggling to cope with the news that she’s been placed on modified bed rest. Unable to attend prom or enjoy her 18th birthday, Sophia feels robbed of her final high school moments. But Tate Black won’t let her suffer alone. Determined to lift her spirits, he may plan a private celebration or try to convince her to follow doctors' orders, especially if she’s tempted to go anyway—putting her baby at risk.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Holly is thrown into a panic as Doug Williams III suddenly vanishes. Having already ghosted her and left without a trace, Doug's behavior raises red flags. Holly worries about his safety, especially after discovering he was searching for homeless shelters. With debt collectors closing in, Doug is trying to shield Holly from his problems—but his silence only fuels her desperation.

Elsewhere, Gabi Hernandez is melting down. Whether it’s more tension with Philip Kiriakis or a fresh showdown with Leo Stark, Gabi’s emotions are boiling over—and someone’s bound to get caught in the crossfire.

As all this unfolds, Shawn Brady grows curious about Jada Hunter’s recent actions. He may press her about her breakup with Rafe or about a brewing plan involving a lab break-in. With help from Steve Johnson and support from Kayla Johnson, who’s handed over security blueprints and codes, Shawn is ready to risk it all to get the drug Bo Brady desperately needs.

Advertisement

As Holly chases the truth, Tate tries to protect Sophia, and Shawn moves to save Bo, Port Charles is charged with urgency, heartache, and hope. Tuesday’s Days of Our Lives promises pivotal twists that could change the course of multiple lives—so stay tuned to see who finds salvation, and who sinks deeper into chaos.