Hollywood Actors Who Rejected Blockbuster Roles: From Emily Blunt to Jim Carrey

While we have always enjoyed the blockbuster movies that have mesmerized us with intriguing storylines, there have been actors who have rejected a significant role in these outings.

These actors range from Emily Blunt to Sean Connery to Jim Carrey. Read on to learn about the highly acclaimed roles that were rejected by some high-class actors.

Advertisement

Emily Blunt- Rejected Role in Iron Man 2

Role Rejected : Black Widow

: Black Widow Director : Jon Favreau

: Jon Favreau Release Year : 2010

: 2010 Why It Was a Big Deal : The role later became an essential figure in the MCU, joining the Avengers.

: The role later became an essential figure in the MCU, joining the Avengers. Reason for Rejection : Emily Blunt rejected the role as she was contractually obligated to work on Gulliver’s Travels.

: Emily Blunt rejected the role as she was contractually obligated to work on Gulliver’s Travels. What Happened Afterward : While the role later went to Scarlet Johansson, the Marvel Studios movie became a big thing, eventually the character getting its own solo film, Black Widow, in 2021.

: While the role later went to Scarlet Johansson, the Marvel Studios movie became a big thing, eventually the character getting its own solo film, Black Widow, in 2021. IMDb Rating : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Where to Watch: Disney+

Why It’s Noteworthy:

Black Widow happens to be a role that had a major say in the Avengers. After Emily Blunt rejected this role, the MCU continued to grow, gaining grand success in the years 2018 and 2019.

Leonardo DiCaprio-Rejected Role in Brokeback Mountain

Role Rejected : Ennis Del Mar

: Ennis Del Mar Director : Ang Lee

: Ang Lee Release Year : 2005

: 2005 Why It Was a Big Deal : Brokeback Mountain gained massive success and is one of the most appreciated films ever.

: Brokeback Mountain gained massive success and is one of the most appreciated films ever. Reason for Rejection : While the cause is still unknown, it was not only Leonardo DiCaprio who rejected the role but also Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, as well as Ryan Phillippe.

: While the cause is still unknown, it was not only Leonardo DiCaprio who rejected the role but also Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, as well as Ryan Phillippe. What Happened Afterward : The role later went to Heath Ledger, who starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, in this drama focusing on a homosexual relationship.

: The role later went to Heath Ledger, who starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, in this drama focusing on a homosexual relationship. IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Advertisement

Why It’s Noteworthy:

Brokeback Mountain is one of the greatest entries that talk about homosexual relationships. Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger both play a couple in love.

Anne Hathaway— Rejected Role in Knocked Up

Role Rejected: Alison

Alison Director : Judd Apatow

: Judd Apatow Release Yea r: 2007

r: 2007 Why It Was a Big Deal : This movie could have played a major role in the success of Anne Hathaway's career. The movie was a rom-com that also starred Seth Rogen.

: This movie could have played a major role in the success of Anne Hathaway's career. The movie was a rom-com that also starred Seth Rogen. Reason for Rejection : Anne Hathaway revealed in a 2007 interview with Marie Claire magazine that it was the nudity she found unnecessary, which is why she rejected the role.

: Anne Hathaway revealed in a 2007 interview with Marie Claire magazine that it was the nudity she found unnecessary, which is why she rejected the role. What Happened Afterward : The role later went to Katherine Heigl, and is still the one that is loved by many fans of romantic comedies.

: The role later went to Katherine Heigl, and is still the one that is loved by many fans of romantic comedies. IMDb Rating : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Where to Watch: Not available online

Why It's Noteworthy:

Later, the role of Alison was played by Katherine Heigl, which then also ignited a bit of controversy as people accused it of being "a little sexist," movie.

Advertisement

Sean Connery – Rejected Role in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Role Rejected : Gandalf

: Gandalf Director : Peter Jackson

: Peter Jackson Release Year : 2001

: 2001 Why It Was a Big Deal : The Lord of the Rings is one of the most loved franchises in the history of cinema.

: The Lord of the Rings is one of the most loved franchises in the history of cinema. Reason for Rejection : As per Sean Connery, he never understood the role, even though he read the books and script.

: As per Sean Connery, he never understood the role, even though he read the books and script. What Happened Afterward : The LOTR franchise later went on to earn more than $2.9 billion worldwide at the box office.

: The LOTR franchise later went on to earn more than $2.9 billion worldwide at the box office. IMDb Rating : 8.9/10

: 8.9/10 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Why It’s Noteworthy:

The role later went on to Ian McKellen, who helmed the character for all three grand entries.

Tom Hanks – Rejected Role in Jerry Maguire

Role Rejected : Jerry Maguire

: Jerry Maguire Director : Cameron Crowe

: Cameron Crowe Release Year : 1996

: 1996 Why It Was a Big Deal : Jerry Maguire is an epic entry of Tom Cruise. It's not only about his personal life but also about the rejection and the struggle to become an independent agent in the world of athletics.

: Jerry Maguire is an epic entry of Tom Cruise. It's not only about his personal life but also about the rejection and the struggle to become an independent agent in the world of athletics. Reason for Rejection : Tom Hanks rejected the role as he was focused on That Thing You Do.

: Tom Hanks rejected the role as he was focused on That Thing You Do. What Happened Afterward : Tom Cruise perfectly portrayed the character of Jerry Maguire, who even received praise from Tom Hanks, the actor who was kept in mind while writing the character.

: Tom Cruise perfectly portrayed the character of Jerry Maguire, who even received praise from Tom Hanks, the actor who was kept in mind while writing the character. IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Why It's Noteworthy:

Advertisement

Tom Cruise was later approached with the offer, which he accepted. The movie is still called one of the best outings in Tom Cruise's career.

Johnny Depp – Rejected Role in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Role Rejected : Ferris Bueller

: Ferris Bueller Director : John Hughes

: John Hughes Release Year : 1986

: 1986 Why It Was a Big Deal : The role of Ferris Bueller was a perfect one for Johnny Depp as the character was shown to be a brash, and cocky high school senior.

: The role of Ferris Bueller was a perfect one for Johnny Depp as the character was shown to be a brash, and cocky high school senior. Reason for Rejection: Reason unknown.

Reason unknown. What Happened Afterward : The role would have been Depp’s earliest role in the movie. However, the role later went to Matthew Broderick.

: The role would have been Depp’s earliest role in the movie. However, the role later went to Matthew Broderick. IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Why It’s Noteworthy:

Johnny Depp would have had his break in the film industry through this outing. However, Matthew Broderick played a significant part.

Tom Cruise – Rejected Role in Footloose

Role Rejected : Ren

: Ren Director : Herbert Ross

: Herbert Ross Release Year : 1984

: 1984 Why It Was a Big Deal : Well, the movie had a perfect atmosphere to have a young Tom Cruise in the lead role, having all the energy.

: Well, the movie had a perfect atmosphere to have a young Tom Cruise in the lead role, having all the energy. Reason for Rejection : Tom Cruise had scheduling issues while filming All the Right Moves.

: Tom Cruise had scheduling issues while filming All the Right Moves. What Happened Afterward : Kevin Bacon took over the role, while he was already one of the highest-grossing stars back in the day.

: Kevin Bacon took over the role, while he was already one of the highest-grossing stars back in the day. IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Where to Watch: Apple TV

Advertisement

Why It’s Noteworthy:

While Tom Cruise wanted to do the movie, he had to agree to Kevin Bacon taking over because of the scheduling conflicts.

Charlie Hunnam – Rejected Role in Fifty Shades of Grey

Role Rejected : Christian Grey

: Christian Grey Director : Sam Taylor-Johnson

: Sam Taylor-Johnson Release Year : 2015

: 2015 Why It Was a Big Deal : Following the novel of the same name, the Fifty Shades film later became a widely loved franchise.

: Following the novel of the same name, the Fifty Shades film later became a widely loved franchise. Reason for Rejection : He had already announced that he would play the role. However, he had to take a departure from the film after he had scheduling issues.

: He had already announced that he would play the role. However, he had to take a departure from the film after he had scheduling issues. What Happened Afterward : The role went to Jamie Dornan, with Hunnman calling his departure “the worst professional experience of [his] life.”

: The role went to Jamie Dornan, with Hunnman calling his departure “the worst professional experience of [his] life.” IMDb Rating: 4.2/10

4.2/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Why It’s Noteworthy:

The Fifty Shades of Grey series is the most celebrated franchise. The movie also stars Dakota Johnson.

Mel Gibson – Rejected Role in Gladiator

Role Rejected : Maximus

: Maximus Director : Ridley Scott

: Ridley Scott Release Year : 2000

: 2000 Why It Was a Big Deal : The movie is one of the highly acclaimed works of historical fiction.

: The movie is one of the highly acclaimed works of historical fiction. Reason for Rejection: The actor thought he was too old.

The actor thought he was too old. What Happened Afterward : While the role went on to Russell Crowe, the film became a great art and a story that still mesmerises a lot of people.

: While the role went on to Russell Crowe, the film became a great art and a story that still mesmerises a lot of people. IMDb Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Advertisement

Why It’s Noteworthy:

Gladiator is a movie still celebrated by generations. It even got its sequel in 2024.

Benicio Del Toro – Rejected Role in Star Trek: Into Darkness

Role Rejected : Khan

: Khan Director : J.J. Abrams

: J.J. Abrams Release Year : 2013

: 2013 Why It Was a Big Deal : Khan’s role in the Star Trek movie is still considered one of the greatest.

: Khan’s role in the Star Trek movie is still considered one of the greatest. Reason for Rejection : The actor walked away due to disagreements over payment issues.

: The actor walked away due to disagreements over payment issues. What Happened Afterward : The role went to Benedict Cumberbatch, who portrayed a perfect villain.

: The role went to Benedict Cumberbatch, who portrayed a perfect villain. IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Where to Watch: Apple TV

Why It’s Noteworthy:

It was solely the disagreement over payment that led Benicio Del Toro to reject the role.

Matt Damon – Rejected Role in Avatar

Role Rejected : Jake Sully

: Jake Sully Director : James Cameron

: James Cameron Release Year : 2009

: 2009 Why It Was a Big Deal : Avatar is one of the highest-grossing films, which has now become a franchise.

: Avatar is one of the highest-grossing films, which has now become a franchise. Reason for Rejection : The actor had scheduling conflicts with The Bourne Ultimatum.

: The actor had scheduling conflicts with The Bourne Ultimatum. What Happened Afterward : The role went to Sam Worthington, who also reprised the role for Avatar: The Way of Water.

: The role went to Sam Worthington, who also reprised the role for Avatar: The Way of Water. IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Where to Watch: Disney+

Why It’s Noteworthy:

The role could have been a big opportunity for Matt Damon, helping him become a part of another big franchise.

Jim Carrey – Rejected Role in Elf

Role Rejected : Buddy the Elf

: Buddy the Elf Director : Jon Favreau

: Jon Favreau Release Year : 2003

: 2003 Why It Was a Big Deal : It could have been a perfect role for the actor.

: It could have been a perfect role for the actor. Reason for Rejection: By the time the movie came out of development and made it to production, which was 10 years later after he agreed to star in it, Jim Carrey had already starred as the Grinch in How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

What Happened Afterward : The role of Elf went to Will Ferrell.

: The role of Elf went to Will Ferrell. IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Where to Watch: Hulu + Live TV plan

Why It’s Noteworthy:

The film is one of the most celebrated Christmas movies ever, and the role of Elf, portrayed by Ferrell, is loved by kids even today.

Conclusion

While a lot of actors have rejected many big roles, it eventually turned out to be a successful step for the movie. Movies like Avatar, Elf, and many more are still loved also for their casting.