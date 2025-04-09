Days of Our Lives April 8 Episode Recap: Doug Takes Punches From Tate As Tensions Escalate in Salem

On the April 8th episode of Days of Our Lives, drama erupts in Salem when Tate attacks Doug at the Kiriakis estate. After hearing from Sophia that Tate had come by to see Holly after the breakup, Holly became upset and dismissed Sophia.

At the same time, Tate discovered Doug in Holly's room—only in underwear. A fiery exchange ensued, Tate accusing Doug of having slept with Holly. Doug insisted he'd only spent the night after Julie kicked him out.

Advertisement

The verbal exchange grew more heated until Tate lost his temper and punched Doug as Holly walked in.

Holly denied anything had happened, gesturing to a bed on the ground. She then showed Tate out. Tate departed, beaten, confessing later to Sophia that although he trusted Holly, punching Doug might have sealed the deal.

They had a meeting with Amy Choi to talk about the adoption. Amy was hesitant, but Sophia reminded her that EJ was in a coma after being shot. With EJ eliminated from the picture, Amy indicated she would consider letting them adopt her granddaughter.

Meanwhile, Gabi and Kristen bickered, going back and forth over who was responsible for EJ getting shot. At the same time, Brady reassured Belle, who was shaken by EJ's shooting and conflicted about him. Belle had once wished for EJ to turn his life around—but now felt guilty and confused. Brady told her it was the same with Kristen and him.

Advertisement

JJ and Shawn ramped up the investigation as Gabi went down to the scene, fearing she might be questioned herself. EJ was still unconscious in the hospital.

Watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives April 7 Episode Recap: EJ's Shooting Shocks Salem as Secrets Keep Brewing