Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Ari’s Secret Blow Up Tate’s Friendship With Holly?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, June 9, promise a deeply emotional day in Salem. As the town mourns the loss of John Black, secrets begin to surface—putting friendships and relationships at risk. Ari Horton’s shocking confession to Tate Black could ignite unexpected trouble just as the community gathers to say goodbye.

Rachel Black will be struggling to process John’s death, leaving her devastated and vulnerable. Brady Black steps in to console his daughter, doing everything he can to help her cope with the heartbreak of losing such a beloved figure in her life.

Meanwhile, Eric Brady is also weighed down with concern, particularly for Marlena Evans. Though Marlena is trying to stay strong, her grief is palpable. Roman Brady offers Eric reassurance, reminding him that Marlena has a strong support network as she faces the difficult days ahead. With John’s funeral approaching, the emotional toll on Salem’s residents—especially Marlena—will only intensify.

Elsewhere, Steve Johnson will share some key updates with Kayla Johnson. Whether these updates relate to John’s farewell or Bo Brady’s ongoing recovery, they’re bound to add another layer of tension to an already somber atmosphere.

In the midst of the mourning, Ari Horton and Tate Black reconnect. As old friends, they find comfort in each other’s company while processing the loss of John. However, the conversation takes an unexpected turn when Ari accidentally lets a secret slip—a steamy encounter with Doug Williams III. Tate is stunned by the revelation and must quickly decide what to do with this explosive information.

Now faced with a moral dilemma, Tate must choose whether to stay silent or reveal Ari’s secret to Holly Jonas, potentially risking their friendship in the process.

As grief grips Salem and friendships hang in the balance, Days of Our Lives is set for another twist-filled episode. Will Tate keep Ari’s secret, or will this revelation spark new drama with Holly? Stay tuned—there’s plenty more heartache and intrigue ahead.