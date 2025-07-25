Did You Miss Taylor Swift’s Brother Austin’s Cameo in Travis Kelce’s Hard Core Relationship Launch? Check Out

Travis Kelce is all about family and love in his latest update featuring superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift and their families. The NFL star officially launched his relationship with the Love Story songstress, introducing them to his 6.7 million followers, a stark change as compared to her 280 million. Some familiar faces in the bunch of photos included his brother Jason Kelce, who is known for his podcasting, as well as their friends. The most talked about cameo, though, has to be from Austin Swift, who could be seen sharing some fun moments with the American footballer.

Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin, seems more than ready to welcome Travis Kelce officially into their family, as the two could be seen having a jolly good time on their multiple escapades around the country. One of them included a selfie from a brotherly stroll around the mountains with Jason Kelce. That wasn’t all, as the two hopped on to grab some fish on a fun adventure during the NFL off-season.

Fans of the couple could not stay calm, as after almost 2 years of dating, the Look What You Made Me Do star was featured on his social media as Travis Kelce finally decided to go Instagram official. Not only that, he also revealed their matching His and Hers couple lockscreens, making the internet aww over their adorableness. The moment comes over 1 year after the songstress went official on her handle beside the Royal family.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

Unexpected dating rumors sparked between the two when the tight end expressed his fondness for the singer in July 2023 by talking about being unable to deliver his friendship bracelet to her at one of her concerts. The moment quickly became the start of their dating era as the couple hung out multiple times after that, including her appearances at his games. A month later, they seemed to have already introduced friend groups and families.

The Eras Tour saw the most of their PDA moments with public kisses and show of support. By November 2023, they’ve already moved in temporarily, and Taylor Swift reveals how the couple was already dating by the time she went to his first game many months ago. Celebrating big moments for each other with hugs and kisses became the norm, and spending holidays together, and the fans were eating it right up by 2024. The Alchemy and So High School release in April 2024, seemingly about Travis Kelce. Engagement and baby rumors have been rife for many months now, but the couple is yet to confirm anything of the sort.

