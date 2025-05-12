Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Johnny Clear His Name and Win Chanel’s Trust Back?

On Monday, May 12, Days of Our Lives brings a gripping episode full of emotional reckonings and secretive schemes. As Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) opens up to Chanel (Raven Bowens) about the night EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) was shot, Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) launches a covert plan that may complicate everything. Meanwhile, Brady and Kristen’s custody war heats up, and hidden dangers begin to close in.

Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) square off in another volatile encounter. Though both want what’s best for Rachel, their opposing views on her therapy—and lingering resentments—lead to a fierce war of words. Their mutual concern for their daughter is evident, but old wounds keep pulling them apart.

Elsewhere, Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) offers Doug Williams III (Peyton Meyer) a much-needed pep talk. Doug feels unworthy of the job and room Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) offered him, but Holly urges him to take the second chance. Unfortunately, danger may not be far behind—someone is watching Doug and Holly through a hidden camera, and shady figures continue pressuring Doug for money.

At the same time, Roman and Kate Brady (Lauren Koslow) share private confessions about the night EJ was shot. Although neither seems to be the shooter, their involvement in the evening’s events may be deeper than they’ve let on. Could they be hiding something that could blow the investigation wide open?

Back with Johnny, guilt eats away at him as he tries to reassure Chanel. She just confronted him about whether he pulled the trigger on EJ, and Johnny is eager to clear the air. He’ll admit to threatening EJ with a gun—but deny ever firing it. With Chanel caught in the emotional crossfire, Johnny may promise to tell her everything and earn back her trust.

Meanwhile, Philip quietly sets a secret plan in motion—one that may involve securing a rare drug for Bo Brady (Peter Reckell). Though his intentions seem noble, Philip’s plan could conflict with what Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) are already working on, putting everyone’s efforts in jeopardy.

As confessions come to light and secret moves are made, the tension in Salem shows no sign of slowing. Will Johnny convince Chanel of his innocence? Can Philip’s risky gamble save Bo—or make things worse? With relationships on the edge and new dangers lurking, Days of Our Lives promises another can’t-miss episode.