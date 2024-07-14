Did Chappell Roan Do Background Vocals For Olivia Rodrigo Before Going Viral Herself? Explored

Olivia Rodrigo's second album, Guts, has not only impressed fans with its melodies, but also with a surprising reveal about its backing vocals. Chappell Roan, a 26-year-old singer, quietly accompanied Rodrigo on tour and lent her unique voice to several songs. This discovery coincided with Rodrigo's rising popularity and Roan's own TikTok success in recent months.

Roan's vocals add a special depth to Rodrigo's music, subtly enhancing beloved tracks and contributing to the album's dynamic production. Rodrigo herself has acknowledged Roan's contribution, highlighting how collaborations like these enrich the overall listening experience of her music.

Roan's vocal contributions and Dan's studio collaboration

Rodrigo's transparency about behind-the-scenes work reflects the collaborative spirit in music, where artists leverage each other's talents. As fans enjoy Rodrigo's music, they gain a deeper appreciation for the creativity and effort behind each song. Roan's role in Guts not only showcases her vocal talent but also enriches the album's narrative, highlighting musical synergy.

Roan, 26, disclosed that she sang the lead vocals for the songs Lacy and Obsessed from Rodrigo's second album as well as Can't Catch Me Now, which is from The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, in an interview with Capital Buzz back in January 2024.

He mentioned, "I contribute by adding harmonies because they enrich the song's tonal variety." He commended Olivia for her collaborative spirit with fellow vocalists, noting her generosity.

Advertisement

Roan's collaboration and journey with Olivia Rodrigo

Roan shared that she recorded background vocals for the song Bad Idea Right on Rodrigo's album, although they were ultimately not included. In May 2022, Olivia Rodrigo, aged 21, extended an invitation to Roan to join her as an opener for the Sour Tour, an opportunity Roan described as a profound honor.

Additionally, Roan performed at notable venues, including headlining at New York's Bowery Ballroom in August 2022, where she contributed backing vocals.

In an interview with Triple J Radio in November 2023, Roan thanked Rodrigo for asking her to open for him once more. Noting that she had only performed her first headline show in May of last year, she talked about how quickly and intensely the number of people went from 200 to 20,000 in less than two years.

In a September 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Roan expressed her desire to work more with Rodrigo, saying, "I would be enthusiastic about collaborating." While they haven't collaborated on music yet, Roan stated, "I'm open to whatever she suggests." Rodrigo previously praised Roan as "a fantastic performer," citing their close friendship and previous touring experience.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Feels Like I Was Right All Along': Chappell Roan Gets Candid About Her Journey To Fame As Pop Icon On Jimmy Fallon's Show