Did Jennifer Lopez Help Ben Affleck Navigate His ‘Moody And Dark’ Side? Sources Reveal

Jennifer Lopez reportedly put a lot of effort into ensuring Ben Affleck was happy in their relationship and cared for him like a child. A source told PEOPLE that the Atlas actress spent time “making sure Ben was happy and had everything he needed."

"The way she cared for him was almost childlike," the source added. Her friends constantly reminded her that she was not responsible for his feelings in the relationship. He’s very moody and dark at times.” On the contrary Lopez has an appreciation for life and is grateful for everything.

After months of separation speculations, the couple officially parted ways when Lopez filed for divorce from the Batman Vs. Superman actor on August 20. Prior to that they spent summer apart and missed several relationship milestones. The On The Floor singer spent her summer vacationing overseas and in the Hamptons. Meanwhile Affleck mostly stayed on the West Coast.

Another source close to Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner told PEOPLE that the actor was never able to handle stress well. "He doesn’t have good coping skills. He gets easily frustrated and tends to be moody.” Although he’s a great person to hang out with when in a good mood, he easily gets upset or frustrated which also affects those around him.

"Many times, it’s just something small that he gets stuck on. It’s just not fun being around that kind of negativity,” the source claimed. However, another source told the outlet that the Gone Girl actor is “doing well” and focusing on work. He’s also been great with the kids and seems to be doing exactly what he wants.

Affleck was recently spotted getting dinner with his Good Will Hunting co-star and long term friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 25. The duo’s upcoming project Unstoppable starring Lopez is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.