Did Judge Deny Rust Trial Prosecutor's Request To Reinstate Alec Baldwin's Manslaughter Case? REPORT

Alec Baldwin's Rust criminal trial gets a motion to revive the case denied by the judge. The court will entertain prosecution’s attempts to bring back the manslaughter charges against the actor, as per Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.

On September 6, the New Mexico judge ruled against an application of special prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey, in a “motion to reconsider” seeking the court to bring Baldwin back to his manslaughter case which had been dismissed earlier. The dismissal in question had been issued initially on 12 July.

Morrissey’s request for reconsideration was filed on August 30 and consisted of the motion for consideration which was excessively long than the allowable time. The prosecution had sent another document in excess of the allowed court limit for such submitted documents.

In particular the motion was 52 pages of authored work with an additional 387 pages of supporting documents. As per People, the ruling stated, "briefs that exceed the page limits, even when this Court has approved the additional pages, are almost invariably unpersuasive."

For the unversed, the case is about the accidental shooting that took place on the set of the film Rust on October 21, 2021. Baldwin, who is 66 years old, was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after the prop gun he was holding went off and shot Halyna Hutchins as well as injured director Joel Souza.

To this day, Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger or know how the weapon had been fired with live bullets.

Advertisement

Before the dismissal, Baldwin’s lawyer, Luke Nikas, had brought in evidence regarding ammunition provided by Troy Teske, who is a friend of Thell Reed who is the father of the convicted armorer for Rust, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Teske, in the hopes it would work on that case, had given the excess ammunition to the authorities.

Morrissey had earlier remarked that such ammunitions were not important components of the Rust case.

In her order dated September 6, Judge Sommer noted the prosecution’s reason for extending the page limits concerning their motion for reconsideration was uncalled for and thereby denied that motion. Through this ruling, the prosecution’s effort to reinstate the manslaughter charges against Baldwin is permanently closed.

ALSO READ: 'Did Some Rewriting': Alec Baldwin Starrer Rust Entirely Removes Scene Where Halyna Hutchins' Fatal Shooting Incident Happened