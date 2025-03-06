Did Pete Davidson Give THIS Expensive Gift to Colin Jost As a Peace Offering? Here’s What We Know

Pete Davidson sent out a $20K Cartier watch to Colin Jost as a peace offering amid their strained relationship. The Saturday Night Live co-hosts were long-standing friends before the tension between the two crept in. A source close to Davidson revealed to The U.S. Sun that the gift was delivered to the latter following his return from rehab.

The duo was last in the room together during the taping of the SNL’s anniversary special. The comedians managed to interact with each other, despite the rift, amid the other celebrities too joining in the celebrations.

While detailing the gesture, the insider shared, "This was a positive gesture from Pete to Colin just after he got out of rehab.”

Following the fallout of the friends, the relationship between the two strained to the point that Jost even refused to attend the 30 Rock location, which is known for the SNL filming.

The fans were also confused over the business partnership between Davidson and Jost after they purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry in 2022.

The latter also mentioned their joint venture on the SNL stage during the Weekend Update segment of the show. He said that the duo had invested in the ferry and joked that now they are worried about the reputation of Staten Island.

While the details of the Cartier watch sent out by the comedian to Jost are not revealed, the sources claimed that it ranged from $3,000 to over $200,000.