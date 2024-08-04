How Will Meghan Markle Spend Her 43rd Birthday Weekend? Here's What Report Says

It is an extraordinary day as the English Royalty Prince Harry’s wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and Hollywood actress, Meghan Markle’s birthday today - Sunday, August 4, 2024. While she likes to spend it privately with her family, coincidentally her joint interview with her husband Prince Harry on CBS Sunday Morning was supposed to air today.

A preview clip was dropped by the channel on August 1, 2024, which showed how the Duchess of Sussex spoke about the harmful impact of the internet and digital enhancement on children’s lives. This isn’t the first time, the Royal couple has often advocated regarding this issue and voiced their opinion. In October 2023, Harry and Meghan were invited as a panelist at the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age in New York City to speak about the matter.

Meghan Markle on CBS Sunday Morning

Meghan Markle in the preview clip of CBS Sunday Morning can be seen saying to the interviewer, Jane Pauley, "Our kids are young — they're 3 and 5. They're amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them." She further continued, "So as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”

They have been pouring their constant effort into the Archewell Foundation to build a better internet world. After stepping back from royal duties, Harry and Meghan launched this foundation in 2020.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip

Apart from that, the couple is also planning their upcoming trip. As per reports stated on August 1, 2024, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going on a trip to Colombia in an official capacity. Though the dates have not been revealed yet, Colombia’s Vice President, Francia Márquez shared the update.

Francia in the released statement said, "As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country.”

The royal couple has a few stops on the trip, including Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali. This joins their Archewell Foundation about educating and building a safe digital space. The news came in just before the World Ministerial Conference on the Elimination of Violence Against Children - which is going to happen in November in Colombia.

Francis further said, "The conference will present a global framework for creating safer physical and virtual spaces, addressing issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the impact of these threats on mental health. It will offer practical solutions and commitments for countries around the world. During their visit, the Duke and Duchess, as well as the Archewell Foundation, will take part in a number of activities related to this important topic."

Other ways Meghan Markle celebrates her birthday

They are often known to be private people who enjoy spending time together. A few days back, on their daughter Lilibet’s birthday, they were seen at home, in Montecito. Last year, on Meghan’s birthday, the couple was spotted dining at an Italian restaurant in Montecito. A close source shared with PEOPLE, "From what I gathered, they enjoyed their food and had a nice time."

On Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday, she came up with the 40x40 initiative. This was to encourage people to contribute 40 minutes to support women who were returning to work. A few months into the wedding, the former Hollywood actress celebrated her 37th birthday by attending Charlie Van Straubenzee's wedding.

Well, what are your thoughts about Meghan Markle’s birthday plans? Let us know.

