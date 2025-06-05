Did Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull Break Up Because of Family Rift With David-Victoria?

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull have broken up after dating for several months. The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in November 2024, reportedly ended things in recent weeks. Their split now comes amid reported tension within the Beckham family, particularly involving Romeo's older brother, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife Nicola Peltz.

Advertisement

Romeo Beckham first shared romantic photos with Turnbull on his Instagram Stories, followed by a main feed post that included her during a Beckham family trip to New York City.

According to PEOPLE, a source shared that there have been ongoing issues between Brooklyn and Nicola, as well as the rest of the Beckham family. The pair were notably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration in May 2025.

"While the pair have been noticeably absent from the Beckhams' recent functions, the relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They're just hurt and disappointed that he's now playing no part in family life," a source close to the situation told PEOPLE.

Another insider revealed that Brooklyn and Nicola decided to skip David's birthday party due to Kim Turnbull's presence. "Brooklyn didn't want to be in the same room as her, and he told his dad that. But David opted to have Kim there over Nicola," the insider said.

Advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham and Kim Turnbull's past clarified

While some speculated a past relationship between Brooklyn and Kim Turnbull, Cruz Beckham responded to an Instagram comment, stating that Brooklyn and Kim never dated. Another source backed this claim, telling PEOPLE that the pair were never romantically involved.

A fifth source added that Turnbull wasn't present at all family events, saying that there were several events where Kim Turnbull wasn't present, suggesting that Brooklyn and Nicola could have attended those if they wanted.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE reported that Brooklyn and Nicola had hired British lawyer Jenny Afia, from Schillings law firm, who has also represented Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to the Daily Mail on Sunday, the couple brought her on board for reputation management, possibly in connection with the ongoing family rift.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise ‘Loved’ Rumored GF Ana de Armas Starrer Ballerina, Reveals How He Supports John Wick Universe