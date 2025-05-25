Did Cruz Beckham Take Dig at Brother Brooklyn Hours After Latter ‘Chose’ Wife Nicola Peltz Over Everyone? Here’s What We Know

The Beckham family feud is escalating by the day as Cruz Beckham has allegedly taken a dig at his brother Brooklyn Beckham.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has been at a rift with his parents and siblings, and hours after the designer dropped a post about choosing his wife, Nicola Peltz, Cruz shared a post with all the family members.

Taking to his Instagram story, Cruz, alongside a picture of his parents and siblings, dropped a text that read, “I love my family, I love you guys more than anything, mum & dad you gave us life and cared for us no matter what, I cannot tell you how blessed we all are to have you in our lives x.”

The picture shared on Cruz’s social media was clicked at Paris Fashion Week, when all the family members got together, except for Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola. The family gathered to support Victoria as she graced the ramp.

Moreover, the picture was shared by the younger Beckham after his brother, which included him whisking the actress off the motorbike early in the morning. Beckham went on to note, “I always choose you.”

According to the media reports, the Beckhams made yet another attempt to reconcile with their first son ahead of attending the TIME100 Impact dinner.

As for the family being together, all the members came together for Victoria’s 50th birthday, which she celebrated in the last month. The moments shared by the Soccer star and his designer wife on social media showcased a united front and closeness between each other before the alleged feud.

Brooklyn and Peltz, however, skipped the former athlete’s milestone birthday, which he celebrated with his family and friends earlier this month.

