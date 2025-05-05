David Beckham's 50th Birthday Party Shut Down at 3 AM; Find Out What Happened

David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash was shut down at 3 AM. Two council officers came to investigate the noise complaints from neighbors of the swanky London venue, Core by Clare Smyth. Kensington and Chelsea council officers spoke to the Beckhams and asked them to minimise disruption. The music was stopped immediately, and the party was shut down, according to reports.

"David’s party really went off, and the longer the time went on, the louder the music seemed to get," one witness told The Sun. "Some neighbors weren’t very happy when it was still so loud at 2 AM and leaned out windows to see where the racket was from."

Another onlooker told the outlet, "Whatever the council said worked because the music stopped immediately."

The birthday bash was attended by several celebrities, including Eva Longoria, Gary Neville, Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Ritchie, and Ana de Armas. Pictures from the three-Michelin-star restaurant showed the former footballer and his sons, Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham, wearing tuxedos while his wife Victoria Beckham and their daughter, Harper Beckham, wore matching blue gowns.

The birthday party also brought the spotlight to the Beckham family feud. David's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were nowhere to be seen. According to reports, Brooklyn isn't happy with his younger brother Romeo dating his former flame and model Kim Turnball.

According to a TMZ report published last month, the brothers were not on speaking terms as Brooklyn didn't approve of Kim dating Romeo. Brooklyn and Nicola also failed to attend Victoria's birthday celebrations in April, and reports claim that this was also because of Kim.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that the feud has been ignited by Nicola. A source told Daily Mail that Nicola "finds a way to start an argument" between Brooklyn and his famous family. The source also alleged that while Brooklyn had allegedly planned to attend the birthday celebrations, his wife would "kick something off," making it "impossible" for him to attend.

On social media, netizens have been comparing Nicola to Meghan Markle, with many slamming her for causing a rift between the family.

However, the real reason behind the feud is yet to be revealed.

