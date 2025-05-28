Why Are Brooklyn Beckham and Wife Nicola Peltz Still Not Speaking to David and Victoria? Source Reveals

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, are still not speaking with David and Victoria Beckham nearly a month after skipping David’s 50th birthday party. A source told US Weekly that Brooklyn and Nicola have not been in touch with his parents since the celebration in London on May 3. The family rift became public after the couple didn’t attend the event.

“There hasn’t been any sort of resolution from either side,” the source shared. David and Victoria have also not made an effort to reach out. Despite a recent quick trip to London, Brooklyn Beckham avoided any meeting, with the insider saying, “Things are tense and he didn’t think it would be a productive conversation.”

The source added that Brooklyn is choosing to give the situation some space. “Brooklyn is trying to let things go right now and is giving everyone space,” they said. The couple, who got married in April 2022, have their own separate lives and have been carrying on for now.

Brooklyn and Nicola currently live in Los Angeles and are continuing with their own schedules. The pair reportedly didn’t want to be around Brooklyn’s younger brother Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, at the birthday event. This tension led to their request for a separate meetup with David and Victoria, a request that was declined.

Following the skipped party, another source mentioned that David and Victoria had stopped trying to resolve the situation, saying they had essentially given up on the issue. The Beckham family, including Brooklyn’s siblings Cruz and Harper, were reportedly present at the event.

According to the source, David and Victoria prefer to keep things simple, informing the whole family of the time and date of the party without making special arrangements. The source added that everyone else in the family seemed fine with that approach.

Even though the situation remains difficult, there is still hope for reconciliation. A third source told US Weekly that David and Victoria were open to the idea of making amends. According to the source, friends and people close to the family believed it would take time to repair the relationship, but there was a genuine desire from David and Victoria to mend things.

