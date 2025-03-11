Did Ryan Reynolds Make Rebecca Ferguson Cry on Set? Netizens Explore Amid Ongoing Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Feud

Rebecca Fersuson caught the attention of all her co-stars during the press tour of Dune: Part 2. The actress candidly spilled to have cried on the sets of the film due to an “absolute idiot” co-star.

Following her statements, the internet began to speculate who the celebrity might be. While initially, the netizens pointed Ryan Reynolds to be the one, eventually, the suspicion over the actor dropped as the fans of the Deadpool star claimed that the actor could not have pulled such an act.

As the actor stepped in on the hot seat of the speculations, Blake Lively’s so-called rival, Kjersti Flaa, went on to back the father of four, claiming she does not think Reynolds did it.

As for Fergson’s speculations, the actress shared in the press tour, “I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star—it doesn't matter who it is. I’m going to try not to give this away, but I remember there was a moment, and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out. And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at.”

Advertisement

She further added, “Because this person was number one on the call sheet, there was no safety net—so no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set. This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with? What is this?’ And I stood there just breaking.”

The suspicion has been dozed off amid the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

The actress filed a lawsuit against her co-star on the grounds of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her. The filmmaker too filed a countercase against Lively and Reynolds on the grounds of extortion and defamation.