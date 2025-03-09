Justin Baldoni Claims Being Blamed To 'Salvage Blake Lively’s Reputation' By Her 'Desperate' Publicist in New Document

In the new updates of the legal drama between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, the Jane the Virgin actor has argued that Leslie Sloane, who is the actress’s publicist, named not to be dismissed from the lawsuit, according to the Daily Mail’s report.

The legal filing for the same was submitted by Baldoni's attorney to Sloane’s request, who had reportedly asked her and her film Vision PR’s name to be removed from the legal feud.

As per the Deadline, this latest update on the matter came on March 6, the same day after the case’s federal judge referred to this battle as a “feud between PR firms.”

It was reportedly alleged by Baldoni's team that the Shallow’s stars’ publicist played an important role in conspiring to “inflict harm” against the Five Feet Apart director, his production company along his PR team including Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Able.

Advertisement

According to Deadline’s article, Baldoni alleged that the publicist “conspired” with the actress, her spouse– Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times to, “make scapegoats of the Wayfarer Parties for Lively's woes.”

Baldoni’s team further reportedly claimed that it was all in a “desperate effort to salvage Lively's reputation and escape her wrath.” The actor’s side also alleged that Sloane and her PR firm, “worked for months to drop breadcrumbs and hints of sinister allegations to the public while secretly feeding falsehoods to any reporter who would listen.”

As per Daily Mail’s report, Baldoni has also included the name of The New York Times reporter who was responsible for writing the article about Lively’s sexual harassment and smear campaign complaint.

Advertisement

The legal filing reportedly mentioned that resulting to their “actions”, Baldoni alleged that he along with the people in his team have been “damaged beyond measure” adding, “Their reputations are destroyed, their businesses lie in tatters, and their own film was taken from them.”

Amid the legal battle, on March 7, Lively was seen at the SXSW premiere of her latest movie, Another Simple Favor, which also starred Anna Kendrick.