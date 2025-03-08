Blake Lively Was 'Unbothered' and Looked 'Happy' at Another Simple Favour's Premiere; Insider Spills the Beans

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment.

Blake Lively attended the SXSW premiere of her film Another Simple Favor on Friday, March 7, and appeared “unbothered” amid legal drama with Justin Baldoni. An eyewitness told Page Six that the Gossip Girl alum looked happy and unfazed while gracing the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

She looked stunning in a strapless Renée Masoomian peach dress with black accents as she smiled for photographers at the event. Lively was captured taking selfies with fans before entering the premiere hall. Some attendees also captured moments of the actress inside the screening hall.

She was seated in the front row next to her co-star Michele Morrone. The duo who play a couple in the film also looked radiant posing on the red carpet together. The insider told Page Six that the It Ends with Us actress received a loud cheer from the attendees.

Advertisement

Especially when the director Paul Feig spoke highly of her and her co-star Anna Kendrick before the movie’s screening. The film is a sequel to the 2018 thriller-comedy Simple Favor, which featured Kendrick and Lively’s characters as arch nemesis.

The actresses reprised their titular roles alongside Henry Golding, while Morrone joined the returning cast as a newbie. The sequel will revolve around Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) as they “head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman,” as per the synopsis.

The movie premiere occurred amid the escalating infamous legal battle with Lively and her ITWU co-star. In December 2024, she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni and accused him of abnormal behavior on the sets of their romantic drama.

Advertisement

In January, the Five Feet Apart director filed a $400 million countersuit on the charges of defamation and extortion. The trials for the case, which has been deemed a “feud between PR firms,” will commence on March 9, 2026.