Did Serena Williams Shade Her Ex Drake at Super Bowl? Former Tennis Player Breaks Silence: ‘Obviously I Can See…’

Serena Williams finally addressed the Drake controversy that emerged after she made a cameo at the Super Bowl Halftime show. She joined rapper Kendrick Lamar on stage while he performed Not Like Us – a diss track aimed at the Hotline Bling hitmaker.

Williams joined Lamar amid the infamous beef between him and Drake, who coincidentally happens to be her ex-boyfriend from back in 2014. It seemed like the duo deliberately took a dig at the latter. However, the former tennis player broke her silence, dismissing the rumors.

Inside Time's 100 Most Influential People issue, published April 15, she clarified that there was no such intention to cause harm. "Absolutely not," she said. Williams admitted to feeling upset about people's assumptions, but also respected how they could have landed that conclusion.

"Obviously, I can see how someone would think that, but absolutely not," she added. The 23-time Grand Slam title winner revealed that she never harbored "negative" feelings towards Drake, whom she briefly dated.

"We've known him for so many years," she added. This wasn't the only controversy that erupted from her brief cameo onstage. The Tennis prodigy pulled Crip Walk dance move while onstage which created quite a backlash.

The complainants claimed that she tried promoting gang affiliation. "I don't know if I regret it or not," Williams, who is mom to Olympia, 7, and Adira, 18 months, said about the controversy. One of her most vocal critics was Stephen A. Smith.

On his First Take podcast, he declared that if his wife did a similar performance on a global stage, he would have divorced her. Williams laughed off that comment and revealed her husband's reaction. "But did you see my husband's remark? It was so eloquent," she quipped.

Williams has been married to investor and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian since 2017.