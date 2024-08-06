'Didn’t Realize How Bad I Felt’: Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals Her Graves’ Disease Diagnosis

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley revealed her Graves disease diagnosis in the cover story interview for the September/October issue of Women's Health which was dropped on Tuesday, August 6. In the interview, Ridley shared her experience living with the auto-immune disease. "It’s the first time I’ve shared that [Graves’]," she said.

According to Mayo Clinic, the auto-immune disease affects the thyroid gland and secretes the Thyroid hormone in excess. Before Graves' diagnosis, Ridley had suffered endometriosis and polycystic ovaries. The actress experienced bouts of hot flashes and fatigue after shooting her psychological thriller Magpie and went to her general practitioner for a check-up.

She connected her symptoms to her psychologically twisted character on Magpie. "I thought, Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that’s why I feel poorly," she said. But unfortunately, she got diagnosed with Graves’ disease.

When the doctor described people with the disease as “tired but wired” Ridley found it funny and relatable. “I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out," she added.

Although Gravis’ disease has no permanent cure, medications can be used to reduce the risk and manage the symptoms better. What worked best for Ridley was a lifestyle "a routine pattern of daily medication and a more mindful diet."

She jumped onto a Gluten-free diet because it makes her feel better and added self-care and regular exercise to her routine. “It’s an hour just for me, and it’s my time to do what I need to do to make myself feel good," she revealed.

Acupuncture, massages, infrared saunas, and cryotherapy have helped her in her healing journey. After inculcating these lifestyle changes, Ridley realized she never noticed how bad she felt before. "I didn’t realize how bad I felt before. Then I looked back and thought, 'How did I do that?'”

Ridley explained how she started listening to her body saying that even if the problem is insignificant, accepting the discomfort and getting it checked is important. “Even if you can deal with it, you shouldn’t have to. If there’s a problem, you shouldn’t have to just [suffer through it]," she added.

The Chaos Walking actress is currently starring as famed American swimmer Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Ederle in Young Woman and the Sea.