Drake Claims Universal Music Group Defamed Him By Promoting Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us Performance At Super Bowl

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of pedophilia.

In his amended lawsuit, Drake is now stating that Universal Music Group intentionally promoted the Kendrick Lamar diss track at the Super Bowl and the Grammys to have the U My Everything artist defamed. As per reports, the now amended lawsuit has become 107 pages, which was earlier only 81 pages.

Per Variety, the track by K.Dot, not Like Us, was shown to over 133 million people that also includes “millions of children,” who previously had no idea about the song.

“It was the first, and will hopefully be the last, Super Bowl halftime show orchestrated to assassinate the character of another artist,” the legal team of Drake stated.

Further, the complaint even read that Kendrick Lamar purposely excluded the word “pedophile” from his Super Bowl performance and that “on information and belief,” his performance would have been canceled in case he did not omit the word from the live performance. Pointing at this, the legal team of the Rich Baby Daddy artist claimed that everyone knows that one should not falsely “brand someone a ‘certified pedophile.'”

In the claims, Drake's legal team also maintained that Universal Music Group knowingly negotiated and promoted the performance of the All the Stars artist at the Super Bowl after an initial lawsuit was already filed. Hence, the label caused intentional harm to Drake.

Talking to the outlet, Drake’s lead attorney, Michael Gottlieb, who also happens to be a partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, said, “Drake’s amended complaint makes an already strong case stronger. UMG’s PR ‘spin’ and failed efforts to avoid discovery cannot suppress the facts and the truth.”

He then went on to add that now, as they have more claims than before, the Laugh Now Cry Later artist is ready to expose the evidence of UMG’s misconduct and that the Universal label will be held accountable for what they have done to their client.

