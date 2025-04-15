Drake Fires Shots at Kendrick Lamar Amid Not Like Us Lawsuit and New Album Release: 'Behind Closed Garage Doors'

As Coachella attracted crowds around California, Drake and Adin Ross provided fans online with an alternative entertainment experience on Sunday with an unexpected livestream filled with trash talk, giveaways, and veiled shots at Kendrick Lamar.

In the midst of continued scrutiny, Drake, born Aubrey Graham, confirmed that he has been back at the booth cooking up his new album, which is potentially brewing more jibes at the Not Like Us rapper. Throughout the stream, he informed Ross that he will be releasing new music and is preparing new material since his song, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

Advertisement

However, Graham, who is trained in boxing, subtly hinted at a new alternative to settle his beef with the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper. It is definitely not going to be a battle of the pen game any longer. In the livestream, the Canadian rapper suggested he would take down Lamar in a celebrity boxing match, though not explicitly dropping his name.

The God's Plan rapper teased that if the fight ever did occur, it wouldn't be on camera—saying it would be a secret, no-nonsense battle in a rough gym. It would not be broadcast. He said, "If we were fighting, it would be at Hino’s gym or something like that behind closed garage doors." They both laughed as they pictured Kendrick as a possible opponent.

He also took clear shots at Kendrick Lamar when he implied that certain artists have bots artificially pump up their streams—a veiled but sharp insult that resonates with recent conspiracy-tinged accusations from DJ Akademiks against the Humble rapper.

Advertisement

Drake and Adin Ross closed out the stream with a lavish giveaway, sending $1,000 to each viewer who logged in.

ALSO READ: Will Drake Access Kendrick Lamar’s Contract in Not Like Us Feud? Attorney Seeks to Reveal What ‘UMG Was Hiding’ After Ruling