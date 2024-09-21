Drew Barrymore and Demi Moore are discovering siilarities between them as mothers. Barrymore, 49, and Moore, 61, spoke out about how their challenging upbringings in the spotlight influenced their perspectives on motherhood in an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that aired on Friday, September 20.

The two actresses admitted that they put a hold on their careers after having kids and that they waited for their kids' "green light" before returning to the industry.

"I wanted to reach a point where my kids said, 'Go back out there and do your thing. And I waited my time till I had their approval. I actually did," said Barrymore, who has two children, Frankie, 10, and Olive, 12 with her ex Will Kopelman.

Then, as the two talked about how difficult it was to balance work and parenting at the same time, Barrymore said, "This is what working parents all go through — the juggle. It's incredibly hard and you don't feel like you're progressing anywhere. I believe that throughout that period, we are severely condemning ourselves and making ourselves feel inadequate and unworthy everywhere we go."

She continued, "It's so good to connect with other people" about the matter after speaking with Moore, who's a mother to daughters Tallulah Belle, 29, Scout LaRue Willis, 32, and Rumer Glenn Willis, 35.

Barrymore said that being a mother to her children is her favorite thing in the world and that it's a childhood she never got to experience, which is something she's really wanted for her own children to have. "So, once more, our upbringings are a carbon copy of each other," she informed Moore.

Moore continued by expressing her reflections on her early years, saying, "I understand that my mom did the best she could with the degree of consciousness and awareness that she had at the time, and my parents did the best they could. Nevertheless, we both felt more like parents to our parents."

