EXCLUSIVE: Spin's Abhay Deol shares his shooting experience for Disney film in Toronto amid COVID-19 protocols

Abhay Deol is officially a Disney dad! The talented actor stars as an Indian-American teenager Rhea's (Avantika Vandanapu) traditionally modern and adorably loveable father, Arvind, in Disney International HD's Spin. Spin was released in India on Independence Day, i.e. August 15 and has managed to tug many heartstrings for its unapologetic Indianess, without being stereotypical. Besides the fact that it's the first Disney movie where an Indian-American is the lead character, Deol's fanbase has also expanded since his endearing Disney stint.

Interestingly, Spin's production took place in Toronto, Canada, as the 45-year-old actor and his castmates filmed under strict COVID-19 protocols. In an EXCLUSIVE interaction with Pinkvilla, we asked the Dev D star how pressurising it was to shoot amid a global pandemic to which Abhay recounted, "I mean, we were... I was never worried because Disney is so particular and careful. We were tested three times a week. We had to have our masks on at all times. Only at action, we would take them off and at cut, we would put them back on. They had one person especially delegated for us actors, who'd be like, 'Put your mask back on.' And you didn't want to fight with her. She's lovely actually."

Sharing his two cents on what he personally feels about the COVID-19 pandemic, Deol earnestly confessed, "So, it was kind of depressing on one level that we're going through this but on another level, I was like, 'Well, there's obviously a lesson to be learned here for us as a species.' Toronto is a lovely city but to just see everything shut was depressing too. But I was thankful for the work, I was thankful to be engaged and those... and I think all of us felt that."

During our interview, Abhay spoke some more about Spin, reuniting with his beloved Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara castmates for the 10th anniversary and collaborating with Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol in 's Velley.

