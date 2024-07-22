‘Feeling Blessed': Gisele Bündchen And Twin Sister Patricia Celebrates 44th Birthday Together

The Brazilian supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, recently celebrated her 44th birthday alongside her twin sister, Patricia. The model turned 44 on July 20, 2024, and took to her Instagram to share glimpses of her birthday celebration. The birthday celebration post marks the first personal post of Bündchen after she got roasted back in May for her relationship with her ex-husband, Tom Brady on Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady.

How did Gisele Bündchen celebrate her 44th birthday

Bündchen shared a carousel of candid pics, giving insights into her 44th birthday celebration with her twin sister, Patricia. In the first photo, the sisters can be seen warmingly hugging each other. Gisele adorned a rust bikini top with gold with an animal print skirt. Both the sisters had their hair down in beachy waves. In the second photo, the supermodel was captured relaxing in a cheetah print bikini as she enjoyed the sea view.

The former Victoria’s Secret model penned down a heartwarming caption as she thanked her loved ones for their constant support. She further expressed her optimistic point of view to embrace the surprises of her future. “Grateful to be celebrating one more year around the sun with my super sis. Thank you everyone for all the love and birthday wishes. Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love. Looking forward to what is ahead,” Bündchen wrote.

Gisele Bündchen is upset after being trolled on Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady

The recent birthday post makes it the first personal post shared by Gisele Bündchen after her marriage with Tom Brady was ridiculed on Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady, back in May. As per reports, retrieved via US Weekly, Gisele was “offended and upset” by some comments made during the show.

The show made several jokes that poked fun at the Brazilian supermodel. A source revealed that Bündchen is upset with these remarks as she believes their past relationship should not be ridiculed on-screen. Reportedly, Tom reached out to Gisele for an apology, as he too was unaware of the jokes because of the show’s live concept.

“Gisele and Tom had a ‘no disparaging remarks’ rule when it came to speaking about each other or their marriage and divorce. She thinks her new relationship should have been off-limits. Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her. They are cordial and only communicate about the kids,” the source stated.

Gisele and Brady tied the knot in 2009 but the duo eventually ended up on separate paths as they got divorced in 2022. The former couple shares two kids with each other, and are reported to be working together to raise them well. Gisele at present is in a relationship with a jiu-jitsu instructor named Joaquim Valente.

